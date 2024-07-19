Jelly Roll And Machine Gun Kelly Tease A Collaboration

Source: YouTube

So do we call them “Machine Gun Jelly” or “Kelly Roll?”

The two artists are you no strangers to a collaboration. You’ve heard MGK work with blackbear, Halsey, and Camila Cabello. You know Jelly Roll’s songs with Jessie Murph and Lainey Wilson. Now they’re working together on a new song titled “Lonely Road!”

The song is due out Friday, July 26!

Since, Jelly Roll is touring in Kentucky two times, we’re hoping we’ll hearing a rendition of this live in Louisville and Lexington this year! Check out his interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live with with Martin Short where he talks about writing songs while incarcerated and becoming a dad.