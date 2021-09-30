Jeffersontown Police Have A New 7-Year-Old Chief Thanks To Make-A-Wish

The Jeffersontown Police Department has a “new” police chief, and he’s only 7 years old. Axson Goodrich is battling a nervous system disorder. He loves police and firefighters, so the Make-A-Wish Foundation partnered with Jeffersontown Police to make his wish to be an officer himself come true.
Axson received a police escort to the station where he was outfitted in his own uniform and sworn in by the mayor, helped “investigate” a crime and got to meet with the department’s police dog.
“It certainly helps the morale of our police department, you know. We see sometimes society in its ugliest state so it’s really great for us to be able to see the joy that this brings this young man,” Chief Rick Sanders said.
Jeffersontown officers also treated Axson to his favorite lunch — McDonald’s.
