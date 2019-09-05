      Weather Alert

Jeff Goldblum Dancing To Normani’s Song On A Balcony Is What You Need Today

Sep 5, 2019 @ 8:17am

This magic happened in New Orleans on Monday (Sept. 2), when Jeff Goldblum was spotted dancing to Normani’s “Motivation” while watching a parade, and fortunately for humanity, an eyewitness captured it all on film.

Footage of the moment shows the star gamely waving his arm and swaying his hips to the former Fifth Harmony member’s breakout single from a rooftop. Rocking a boldly perfect mix of animal prints, Goldblum seemed oblivious to the crowd cheering him on from below!

 

 

 

