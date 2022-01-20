Weather Alert
All The Hits
Listen
Listen Live
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis’ Phone Tap
Craigslist Missed Connections
Facebook Fight Theater
Family Secrets
Feel Good Stories
Florida Stories
Group Therapy
Setting the Bar Stories
Spout Podcast
You Laugh, You Lose
Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon Podcast
Watch
Win
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Julian
Lo
Erik Zachary
Sarah Jordan
PK
Alex Angelo
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Kentuckiana Deals
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
TikTok
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Featured
Trending
Jeff Daniels Has A New Species Of Spider-Killing Worms Named For Him Because Of “Arachnophobia”
Jan 20, 2022 @ 7:28am
If you remember the 1990 movie “Arachnophobia” starring Jeff Daniels than this makes sense. Scientists discovered a new species of parasitic worm that’s particularly deadly to the hairy spiders and decided to name it Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi. In the movie, Jeff’s character saves a town from an invasion of deadly spiders … and the scientists at UC Riverside must be fans of the cult classic.
Daniels thinks it’s cool:
“Honestly, I was honored by their homage to me and Arachnophobia. Made me smile. And of course, in Hollywood, you haven’t really made it until you’ve been recognized by those in the field of parasitology.”
BTW, jeffdanielsi do some pretty nasty things once they infect tarantulas — the spiders’ limbs are slowly paralyzed … making them walk on their 8 tiptoes, and their mouths and fangs are rendered useless. They eventually starve to death.
MORE HERE
TAGS
Arachnophobia
Discovery
Jeff Daniels
new species
worm
POPULAR POSTS
Priyanka Chopra Addresses Breakup Rumors
Megan Fox's Engagement Ring Has An Aggressive Feature
Britney Spears Responds To Her Sister's Interview..."Everything Was Always Given To Her"
You Laugh You Lose: His Name Is Steve
"Bachelorette" Alum Clint Arlis Gone At 34
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missed Connections: El Chupa Thumbrah
He’s just looking for somebody to thumb wrestle…and maybe more!! …
Woman Saves Kids Frozen Pond
The sheriff’s office in a Colorado county is commending a …
Viral Tik Tok Looks For UberEats Delivery Guy For A Sweet Reason
A woman in Texas turned to the Internet for help …
This Guy Made A Career Out Of Getting Hired To Do Nothing With People
Calling this a #FeelGood because this guy has managed to …
Boy Alerts His Family To A Fire And It’s All Caught On Their Security Camera
A 9-year-old boy is a hero after discovering his house …
Listen
Listen Live
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis’ Phone Tap
Craigslist Missed Connections
Facebook Fight Theater
Family Secrets
Feel Good Stories
Florida Stories
Group Therapy
Setting the Bar Stories
Spout Podcast
You Laugh, You Lose
Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon Podcast
Watch
Win
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Julian
Lo
Erik Zachary
Sarah Jordan
PK
Alex Angelo
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Kentuckiana Deals
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On