Jeff Bridges Shares Lymphoma Update

Jan 14, 2021 @ 7:15am

Jeff Bridges shared that his tumor had drastically shrunk  after ongoing treatment for his lymphoma last week.

 

He said “This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, and gratitude, and good old fashion love, and lots of it, big time,” he wrote on his website at the time. “I’m feeling so much of it comin’ my way, and man, I appreciate it. It’s contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus.”

Bridges previously revealed he had been diagnosed with lymphoma on Oct. 19.

