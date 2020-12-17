Jeff Bezo’s Ex-Wife Is Donating BILLIONS
MacKenzie Scott pledged to donate most of her fortune when she divorced Amazon creator Jeff Bezos, and she’s making good on that promise. She had already given away $1.7 billion and on Tuesday announced another massive give: this time, $4.16 billion shared between 384 organizations, CNN reports. The recipients range from food banks to debt relief to defense funds to emergency relief funds and more.
A team of advisers who helped her come up with the plan paid “special attention to those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital,” she writes in a Medium post that lists all the organizations. She also talked about the extensive research that team did before selecting the final group.
