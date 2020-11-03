Jeannie Mai Forced to Leave ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Due to a Medical Condition
Jeannie Mai is officially leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ on her own will accord after being diagnosed with a medical condition that requires surgery.
What started as something as simple as a sore throat turned out to be something far more serious that had closed almost 60% of Jeannie’s throat and required immediate surgery, and Jeannie’s exit from the show. She updated her fans in an Instagram post from the hospital.
Monday’s episode was scheduled to feature two celebrity eliminations, but only Chrishell Stausse was sent home because Jeannie left.
Still in the running for the mirror-ball trophy are “The Bachelorette” alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, actresses Skai Jackson and Justina Machado, reality TV star Nev Schulman, Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean, rapper Nelly and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.