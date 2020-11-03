      Weather Alert

Jeannie Mai Forced to Leave ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Due to a Medical Condition

Nov 3, 2020 @ 6:45am

Jeannie Mai is officially leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ on her own will accord after being diagnosed with a medical condition that requires surgery.

What started as something as simple as a sore throat turned out to be something far more serious that had closed almost 60% of Jeannie’s throat and required immediate surgery, and Jeannie’s exit from the show. She updated her fans in an Instagram post from the hospital.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I would never imagine ever having to write this, but I made it safely out of my emergency surgery. I will be forever grateful to Dr. Nasseri who identified my potentially life-threatening condition. What simply started as a sore throat had unbeknownst to me become a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days. Although I am grateful to be recovering safely, I can’t lie… I am devastated by the fact that my journey with #DWTS will end this way 🥺😞 Dancing on this show has been the most exhilarating adventure. I’ve gained both beautiful friendships and loving supporters. To my partner, @Brandonarmstrong, I’m sorry you don’t get to make fun of my moves anymore while I gift you life gems on how to be a grown up🤭🤪 Love u so much lil bro, and will ALWAYS cherish the memories we made!!! And more good news? My thumbs still work hunnay, so I can spread my 20 votes across these final 8 superstar teams!!! Please everyone, TONIGHT watch for your fave #DWTS couple killen it in the ballroom cuz #TeamDreamofJeannie, we gotta share our love and VOTE!!! #TeamReachForTheSkai #TeamSellingIt #TeamLOCOmotion #TeamBriJo #TeamWillYouAcceptThisDance #TeamPrettyMessedUp #TeamBeNeevers #TeamDaNelly LEGGGGGO💯‼

A post shared by Jeannie Mai (@thejeanniemai) on

Monday’s episode was scheduled to feature two celebrity eliminations, but only Chrishell Stausse was sent home because Jeannie left.

Still in the running for the mirror-ball trophy are “The Bachelorette” alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, actresses Skai Jackson and Justina Machado, reality TV star Nev Schulman, Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean, rapper Nelly and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

TAGS
Dancing With The Stars DWTS emergency exit jeannie mai
