“Jealousy” Of Career Success Led To The Downfall Of Kelly Clarkson’s Marriage

Kelly Clarkson feels “extremely confident” as she waits for her divorce from Brandon Blackstock to be finalized, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.
“The relationship had been on the rocks for a long time,” the insider adds. “She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show, and is the star of another hit show The Voice. Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it.” That source went on to say she “can finally enjoy her success without feeling ashamed,” “Kelly doesn’t take credit for her success but shares it with the team she works with. It’s just who she is.”
She brings in nearly $2 million in monthly income and she saw “that Brandon was just using her for her money and lifestyle” before they called it quits.
“The marriage was really, really awful at the end. … Kelly felt that she could no longer trust Brandon. She had a lot of questions that he just couldn’t answer,” saying that there was “tremendous resentment” between the former couple. “She just wasn’t willing to look the other way anymore.”
MORE HERE