Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Watch
Win
All Contests
Christmas Wish
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
JDub
Mac
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
JDub
JDub’s POP Culture Profile
Nov 20, 2019 @ 4:18pm
https://www.wdjx.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/POP-Culture-Profile-Made-by-Headliner.mp4
TAGS
997DJX
Camila Cabello
JDub
JDubontheradio
Kissing
pda
Pop Culture Profile
Shawn Mendes
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Second-Grade Teacher Reworks Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts”
And this wasn't a one-time performance for the video...they sing …
How To Nominate A Family For Christmas Wish
We dressed weird and grabbed friends from our sister stations …
This Corydon Central Freshman Is Trying To Buy Christmas Gifts For Special Needs Students
Meet Paiton Blair. She's a freshman at Corydon Central High …
Here Are The Top Baby Names For 2020
Nameberry released its list of the Top Baby Names for …
This Unicorn Cake DIDN’T Turn Out As Expected
She ordered a unicorn cake from a bakery and what …
All The Hits
Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Watch
Win
All Contests
Christmas Wish
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
JDub
Mac
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL