Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Watch
Win
All Contests
Christmas Wish
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
JDub
Mac
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
JDub
JDub’s POP Culture Profile
Nov 26, 2019 @ 6:02pm
TAGS
997DJX
America's Got Talent
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Eminem
JDubontheradio
Pop Culture Profile
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Charlotte Church’s Video Reminding You To Be Thankful Is Hilariously Viral
This has been out since 2016 and has over 11 …
Help This Local Kiddo Collect Blankets For The Homeless
Meet Reagan! She's a local kiddo collecting blankets for the …
Norton Children’s Hospital Festival of Trees & Lights
Kelly and the family had a ball at the 30th …
Iron Man IRL Is Within Reach
What a time to be alive!
The Most Annoying Christmas Song Is…
Got any guesses?
All The Hits
Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Watch
Win
All Contests
Christmas Wish
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
JDub
Mac
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL