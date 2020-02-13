      Weather Alert

JDub’s POP Culture Profile 2.13.20

Feb 13, 2020 @ 5:36pm

Disney is getting ready for a second Aladin movie, move baby news and another 2Pac movie.

 

 

POPULAR POSTS
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Listen Now On Alexa!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE