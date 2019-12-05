Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Watch
Win
All Contests
Christmas Wish
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
JDub
Mac
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
JDub
JDub’s POP Culture Profile 12.5.19
Dec 5, 2019 @ 4:36pm
TAGS
997DJX
Billie Eilish
Entertainment
Jason Derulo
Jay Z
JDubontheradio
Pop Culture Profile
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Happy Tom Hanksgiving!
It's a day to give thanks... to Tom Hanks.
Local Bakery Gives A Homeless Woman A Second Chance
Instead of just handing out a few bucks, this local …
You Laugh, You Lose – Thanksgiving Edition
Here are a few to get YOU started this Thanksgiving.
Will Ferrell Reacts To Ryan Reynolds The Way Kelly Reacts To Ryan Reynolds
Will Ferrell noticed a familar face in the audience during …
Setting The Bar: Try Not To Break Into A House Occupied By HER!
Don't mess with Willie!
All The Hits
Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Watch
Win
All Contests
Christmas Wish
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
JDub
Mac
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL