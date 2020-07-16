JCPS Superintendent Recommends First Six Weeks Online

(WAVE) – JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio announced Thursday that he will recommend to the school board to begin the 2020-21 school year with at-home learning.
The board is scheduled to vote on the matter Tuesday.
“None of our options are ideal…The risk is just too great right now to come back,” Pollio said. “I will always err on the side of student and staff safety.”
Pollio said for the first six weeks of the school year, the district will provide non-traditional instruction.
“At the end of September, we’ll review the number of cases and determine if it’s safe to return to in-person instruction,” he said.
