JCPS Students Drop Song About Bus Issues: “Where My Bus At? (The Bus Song)”

(WAVE) “Where My Bus At,” a song by “The Real Young Prodigys” and produced by the group HHN2L, is the latest show of protest against JCPS’s new busing plan.

It’s completely produced and written by JCPS students, and brings into focus the fact that many students lost access to their schools of choice this year. And it’s a banger! Students came up with the idea to create the video over the summer, when the new transportation plan was at the center of local headlines.

They need a bus asap!!! New video on YouTube! pic.twitter.com/YmZNMKMqkm — The Real Young Prodigys 🚸👑 (@youngprodigys_) August 7, 2024

