JCPS Parents Say The First Day Was Smoother Than Last Year

August 9, 2024 9:23AM EDT
With the last kids getting home off the bus at 7pm rather than last year’s 10pm, parents say this year’s first day was smoother.  An estimated 46,000 students ride the bus, making it no small task to coordinate. Officials say 95% of morning rides were on time. Feedback from bus drivers was positive as well saying having access to their routes early was helpful to practice before the first day. Changes made to the bus route system incorporated feedback from the drivers this time.

Still, parents struggled with long lines in carpool at some schools.

Some parents of Barrett Traditional Middle School didn’t read the email alerting them to a new staggered dismissal based on grades, and were told to get out of line and loop back around.

Many neighborhoods are also dealing with increased traffic from carpool.

What was your experience?

 

