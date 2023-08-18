JCPS Launches New Website For Bus Information For School Restart

Source: YouTube

JCPS has launched a new return-to-school website as the district plans to get the first wave of students back in classrooms this morning. The district said parents should expect some buses to run late Friday, but hopefully not as late as the first day.

Parents can call 485-RIDE to reach a call center where staff can tell you where their child’s bus is using the Edulog Parent Portal Lite App. JCPS said that the call center will remain open until the last student is dropped off.