JCPS Launches CARE Hotline Connecting Families to Resources
JCPS understands the stress parents are under day in and day out whether parents are working, unemployed, trying to teach kids, find food, and the list goes on and on. So JCPS has launched their CARE hotline to help starting today!
The phone number to call is 502-313-CARE (2273). Families can continue to call 313-HELP (4357) for general JCPS-related questions.
People can call for referrals related to medical services, drug and alcohol addiction help, homelessness, domestic violence and basic needs like food, housing, and utilities.
The hotline will be operated by professionals from the Academic Support Programs Department and will include school counselors, mental health practitioners, Family Resource Youth Services coordinators, and coordinators from the departments of Early Childhood, Health Services and Community Supports.
People taking calls will be able to walk callers through the resources that are available and help connect them to the services they need.
The line will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday until May 29. The district will evaluate the response and determine if there’s a need for it to continue over the summer and into next year.