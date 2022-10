JCPS tweeted they got a big boost from MacKenzie Scott in the form of a $20 million donation!

What a day! @JCPSSuper just announced that MacKenzie Scott has donated $20 million to JCPS! The money will be used to give students, families and staff at Choice Zone, high poverty schools the same opportunities as other schools in JCPS. More coming soon. #WeAreJCPS — JCPS (@JCPSKY) October 27, 2022

Who is MacKenzie Scott? The ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. She own 4% of the company and is worth over $35 BILLION. And she’s been making it rain donations for many organizations. During the pandemic, she shelled out $4 BILLION to 384 organizations.

Just days ago she gave Girl Scouts over $84 million!