JCPS Closed Through April 6th, Louisville Catholic Through April 3rd

THIS JUST IN!
Beginning Monday, Jefferson County Public Schools will close for three weeks, WAVE 3 News has learned.
The district made the announcement at a news conference Thursday evening, just a short time after Louisville’s Catholic Schools announced they will remain closed for the same time period.
JCPS schools closing Monday for 3 weeks. More information for students, families and staff: https://t.co/5CNOuqsR2c #WeAreJCPS
— JCPS (@JCPSKY) March 12, 2020
Correction – the last day of school is currently scheduled for June 10th, not June 11th. https://t.co/5vsx5Fedh0
— JCPS (@JCPSKY) March 12, 2020
