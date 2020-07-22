JCPS Board Votes To Start School With NTI
From WAVE3 – The Jefferson County Board of Education unanimously voted to start the 2020-21 school year with non-traditional instruction.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio presented his recommendation to start the year off with six weeks of remote learning, and then after that period, re-evaluate to see if it’s safe for students and staff to return to school.
The district came up with a plan called NTI 2.0. Pollio said it would be better than the program the district used in the spring. The district plans to have more live and recorded instruction and more frequent communication. Pollio also said the district plans to ensure all students have a Chromebook in order to stay connected. The district handed out 20,000 Chromebooks in the spring and has since ordered 30,000 more for students who need one. The district also has more than 10,000 hotspots that will be able for students who don’t have the internet at home.
When school buildings reopen, the district will provide a full-time, online virtual class option for those families who don’t want to return to in-person classes.