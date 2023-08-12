JCPS Aims At Mid-Week Return For Students

Source: YouTube

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio faced tough questions about lack of availability to press and his raise in light of this week’s disastrous start to the year.

The press conference became heated when a WAVE News employee asked Pollio why he had not been available for questions until Friday. “We did not schedule a media, so if you are asking me if I was a dad yesterday, yes I was a dad yesterday,” Pollio said. ” If that’s what you are asking me. My family has suffered a great deal from me having this job.” Pollio had been out of town Thursday while taking his child to college he said. He added he was on the phone the entire time.

He was also asked about the recent $75,000 raise he recently received. “I’ve gotten a lot on that raise and here’s what I’ll say,” he responded. “I don’t think it’s any secret, the Courier reported on this, that I have a pension where I can make the same as I do now.”

He described the position going forward as a volunteer basis, stating the job has taken a toll on his family.

As for what seems to be the biggest issue, it’s not the routes but the timing. “When kids come to depots they have to get on another bus and if one bus is late then the depot waits for that bus to show up so that all kids can transfer buses,” Pollio said. “That has led to some time challenges as 10, 15, 20 buses at a depot waiting for one or two buses to come in but there are things we can fix though.”

Those changes include making sure kids know their bus stops and the time required to adjust to stops being missed.

“The company and the software says it takes x amount of minutes from this stop to the next stop,” Pollio said. “But what’s not built in is what happens if a parent is not at the stop and the bus driver has to wait ten minutes or drive back to school at some point. So those are some things that may not have been built into it.”

