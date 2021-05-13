Jay-Z Will Become The First Living Solo Rapper To Be Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
Jay-Z has been in the rap game for 25 years with hits like “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem),” “Big Pimpin’,” “Izzo (H.O.V.A.)” and, of course, his No. 1 smash “Empire State of Mind”. And now he’s made history as the first living solo rapper to be inducted into the rock hall when the class of 2021 was announced on Wednesday morning. To be eligible for consideration, it has to be 25 years since the release of the artist’s debut record. This is his first year of eligibility.
Two other rappers were posthumously inducted: Tupac Shakur (2017) and the Notorious B.I.G. (2020).
Others in the class of 2021: Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, Carole King, the Go-Go’s, and Todd Rundgren. This is the second induction for Foo frontman Dave Grohl, who had already got in the rock hall with Nirvana.
Turner and King are also in there already…Turner was inducted 30 years ago as one-half of Ike and Tina Turner in 1991. King was inducted as a songwriter in 1990 and now as a performer 50 years after her classic 1971 album “Tapestry.”