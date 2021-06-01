      Weather Alert

Jay-Z Learned How To Swim Thanks To Blue Ivy

Jun 1, 2021 @ 8:29am

During a recent appearance on “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” Jay-Z shared that he didn’t learn how to swim until his daughter Blue Ivy was born.

“I didn’t learn how to swim until Blue was born,” “There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship. If she ever fell in the water and I couldn’t get her, I couldn’t even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That’s it. That was the beginning of our relationship.”

Blue Ivy is now 9 years old,  and their twins  Rumi and Sir, will turn 4 in June.

Jay also found out he was getting inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame while he was driving her to school…so was she impressed?  Nope. “She walked away, I was like, ‘Yo, give me a kiss I’m in the Hall of Fame!’ She’s like ‘Bye, dad.’”

 

