Jay-Z Is The Richest Person In Hip-Hop With Over $2.5 Billion

Source: YouTube

Forbes has officially dubbed Jay-Z the wealthiest person in hip hop with a $2.5 billion net worth. P. Diddy is second on the list with nearly a $1 billion. Jay’s success isn’t due to an album or touring, but to his champagne brand, Armand de Brignac, and his cognac D’USSÉ, which hauls in millions of dollars.

In 2019, his liquor brand was valued at $310 million; cash and investments at $220 million; D’USSÉ at $100 million; streaming platform Tidal is worth $100 million; Roc Nation at $75 million; his music catalog is worth $75 million; he has a $70 million art collection; and has $50 million in real estate. Bacardi is about to buy a majority stake in D’USSÉ, which elevated his net worth.