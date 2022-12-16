99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jay Leno Shares About His Burn Injuries To His Face

December 16, 2022 11:08AM EST
It was a scary situation last month when Jay Leno’s face caught fire while he was working his in garage with a friend on one of his vintage cars. He sat down with Hoda Kotb of the Today show to talk about how the accident unfolded, and why he didn’t immediately go to the hospital.

He ultimately spent a week in a burn center recovering, but doesn’t want people to feel sorry for him or come off like a “whiny” celebrity.

