Jax Reveals Her Favorite Christmas Present… Even Though She Is Jewish

Jax knew Victoria’s Secret, but she did not know her boyfriend and dad’s secret… For Christmas, her boyfriend wrapped up several boxes all to tell her they were going for a drive.

As it turns out, they drove to a place to adopt a new puppy for Christmas!

At the tail end of the video, she reveals that “this is the best Christmas ever… And I’m Jewish.”

The puppy was something they had already discussed, so this lil’ surprise wasn’t really a HUGE surprise and it’s not recommended that you surprise someone with being responsible for a whole other life. However, if you’ve been considering a new furbaby and are ready to give them all your love and attention… peep the adoptable pets at Kentucky Humane!