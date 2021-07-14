      Weather Alert

Jason Sudeikis Talks About Split From Olivia Wilde

Jul 14, 2021 @ 6:54am

Jason Sudeikis is opening up about his split last November from ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde after over seven years together.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he said in GQ’s August issue, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.” 

They have two kids together: 7-year-old Otis and 4-year-old Daisy.  Just two months after they split, she was seen with Harry Styles and the media was all over it. Sudeikis said that whole thing is something you “either learn from or make excuses about.” “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

 

