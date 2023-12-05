99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jason Sudeikis And Hannah Waddingham Sing “Shallow”

December 5, 2023 6:00AM EST
Source: YouTube

Jason Sudeikis was “surprised” by his “Ted Lasso” co-star, Hannah Waddingham, for an AMAZING rendition of “Shallow”!  Sudeikis starts strong as if he’s going to sing with Will Forte, and then comes Waddingham for the Lady Gaga vocals!  It was all for Sudeikis’ charity event THUNDERGONG! a few weeks ago in his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, which raises funds for amputees in need.

Bradley Cooper was impressed (cue to 1:11)

SEE THE ENTIRE PERFORMANCE HERE

