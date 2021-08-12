      Weather Alert

Jason Momoa Will Dedicate The Next Aquaman Movie To A Young Fan Who Passed From Cancer

Aug 12, 2021 @ 9:44am

Jason Momoa is going to memorialize a young fan by dedicating Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to an 8-year-old fan who just passed away from a rare form of brain cancer. In an Instagram post, Momoa wrote how he learned about the death of Danny Sheehan. “I just found out this heartbreaking news. All my Aloha to this beautiful Ohana Love u baby boy rest in (peace),” Momoa wrote alongside a photo of a mural of the two as Aquaman, made by the Boys and Girls Club of Sheehan’s hometown of Marshfield, Massachusetts. “You will live in my heart. I dedicate Aquaman 2 to you lil angel Aloha UNKO Aquaman.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

Danny had been fighting pineoblastoma since 2017, and first met Momoa over FaceTime last year. Momoa saw a video showing Danny opening an Aquaman action figure that went viral. He was so touched by Danny’s and his love for DC comic character that he shared the family’s GoFundMe page on his Instagram stories and sent him a life-sized trident.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

TAGS
Aquaman 2 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom cancer Danny Sheehan dedicated fan
