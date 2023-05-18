99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jason Momoa To Host ‘Shark Week’

May 18, 2023 6:40AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

It only makes sense that ‘Aquaman’ himself, Jason Momoa, will host the 35th ‘Shark Week’ on Discovery! Momoa is jazzed about the gig saying, “This project means more to me than a week of talking about sharks. It’s a chance for me to learn and share my connection to these amazing creatures. My love of sharks came long before my time as Aquaman – it began several generations before me.”

Momoa has been involved in water conservation causes before as Advocate for Life Below Water with the UN Environment Programme in 2022. He’s also worked with Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii and rePurpose Global, and even shaved off his hair in a stunt to advocate against single-use plastics.

You can see him next in Fast X as the bad guy and in Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom December 20th.

More about:
Discovery
host
Jason Momoa
Shark Week

POPULAR POSTS

1

Gwyneth Paltrow Dishes On Exes Brad Pitt And Ben Affleck As Lovers
2

Machine Gun Kelly Shades Jack Harlow In New Track
3

Taylor Swift Seen Out Holding Hands With Rumored New Love
4

Paul Walker's Daughter Will Appear in 'Fast X'
5

Operation GOTV: WDRB Surprise!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE