Jason Momoa Surprises His Wife By Restoring Her First Car
What a sweet husband moment! Jason Momoa recently gave his wife Lisa Bonet one incredible gift. He surprised her by restoring the very first car she ever bought for herself, a custom, 1965 Mustang.
He explained, “The story is, this is her first car she ever bought. One of three ever made and it has a lot of custom parts to it.” The team at Divine One then got to work, restoring every inch of the classic muscle car, before painting it black and showing Momoa and the couple’s two children the finished product.
The video ended with Momoa revealing the surprise to Bonet herself, who was shocked to see her former car in all its glory. “Holy cow, that is gorgeous,” she said. “Oh my gosh. It’s so beautiful. Not too flashy but just enough.” Sharing the video on Instagram, Momoa said the reveal was “14 years in the making.”
He added that he wanted to “surprise my wife with her first car she ever bought and bring it back to life and into our family.” He also thanked everyone who worked so hard on restoring it.
I mean…swoon. Aquaman for the win.
FULL STORY