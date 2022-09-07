99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jason Momoa Shaves His Head In Protest Over Single-Use Plastics

September 7, 2022 6:59AM EDT
Jason Momoa is known for his long “Aquaman” mane, and now he’s shaving it to raise awareness about single-use plastics clogging oceans. He showed of his shaved sides in an Instagram video!

 

 

He says that the move is to raise awareness for single-used plastics. “I’m tired of these plastic bottles. We’ve gotta stop. Plastic forks, all that sh*t. It goes into our land, goes into our ocean. Just seeing some things in our ocean is just so sad. Please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastic in our lives.”

