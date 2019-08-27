Jason Momoa Posts Live Videos From Being Stuck In An Elevator
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 21: Jason Momoa speaks onstage at the Warner Bros. theatrical panel during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
What do you do when you’re stuck in an elevator? If you’re Jason Momoa, you eat M&Ms, drink beer and post live videos!
That’s what happened when he was stuck in a lift with his dog and five other people for more than two hours on Tuesday. It was during his stay at L’Hermitage hotel in Vancouver, Canada, and left fans wondering if he ever got out after live posting the incident to his Instagram stories.
Spoiler alert: he did. BTW…we wouldn’t mind being trapped in an elevator with Jason Momoa!
What celeb would YOU want to be trapped with?
