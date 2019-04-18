Jason Momoa Just Shaved for the First Time Since 2012 For a Good Cause If you’ve always wanted to see Jason Momoa clean shaven, you’re in luck. To raise awareness for plastic killing the environment, Jason shaved away Aquaman for the first time since 2012. And it’s hot. enviromentJason MomoaPlanetplasticshaveshaved SHARE RELATED CONTENT Pegasus Parade Will Be Super Powered By Black Panther, Spider-Man, Captain America, And More Harry Potter Scrabble Has Arrived Jimmy Kimmel Has Gifted Us The “Game of Thrones Hotline” For Confused Fans Jimmy Kimmel Interviews The Haircut Kids Vlasic Pickles Is Releasing Actual Pickle Chips Inside Notre Dame Cathedral After Surviving Raging Fires; $339 Million Pledged To Rebuild