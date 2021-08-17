Jason Momoa Hides This One Past Role From His Kids

Fun fact: Jason Momoa starred as lifeguard Jason Ioane on Baywatch: Hawaii from 1999 to 2001 (and he was HOT)! But he won’t be showing his 14-year-old daughter Lola or 12 1/2-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf that any time soon.
He says they are his “biggest fans,” but that he’s not ready for them to see some of his previous work just yet.
“They’re gonna see a lot of things that Papa’s been doing,” (he’s got movies Sweet Girl and Dune coming up.) “The earlier things in my career, you can’t see that. But you can see the new things.” But don’t ask about Baywatch. “We don’t say the B word at home. We hide all of that mate! Never happened mate!” Momoa joked, referencing Baywatch. “We don’t talk about those words, the B word didn’t happen.” He also won’t let them watch Game of Thrones.
The whole family is excited for Aquaman 2, currently slated for a December 2022 release.
