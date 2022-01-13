Jason Momoa And Wife Lisa Bonet Are Divorcing

Well this is sad after watching that sweet video from a year ago when Jason Momoa restored his wife’s first car, a 1965 Mustang! Like…ALL THE FEELS! But yes, sadly, the couple have announced they are “parting ways in marriage” after 5 years, and 17 years together.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have decided to separate after 5 years of marriage. https://t.co/hBlQ4Hq0Bp
— POPSUGAR UK (@POPSUGARUK) January 13, 2022
