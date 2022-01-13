      Weather Alert

Jason Momoa And Wife Lisa Bonet Are Divorcing

Jan 13, 2022 @ 6:58am

Well this is sad after watching that sweet video from a year ago when Jason Momoa restored his wife’s first car, a 1965 Mustang!  Like…ALL THE FEELS!  But yes, sadly, the couple have announced they are “parting ways in marriage” after 5 years, and 17 years together.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

TAGS
Divorce Jason Momoa Lisa Bonet
POPULAR POSTS
School Closings and Delays
Bob Saget Has Passed Away
Adele Day
New "Ozark" Season 4 Trailer
Britney Spears Bares All On Instagram Again
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On