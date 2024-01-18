99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jason Kelce Gets Emotional At Possibly Retiring From Football

January 18, 2024 9:48AM EST
Source: YouTube

Jason Kelce fought back tears talking to brother Travis Kelce on their “New Heights” podcast after the Philadelphia Eagles lost a tough one to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His emotional reaction at the end of the game made fans think this may have been his last game.

He did address his team in the locker room leaving them with inspiration to cherish every moment they get on the field. He plans to set the record straight about whether he is indeed hanging up the pads and cleats for good during his exit interview this week.

In the meantime, Jason surprised a superfan McDonald’s employee in Philadelphia Wednesday with signing a jersey for her after their repeated interactions in the drive-thru.

