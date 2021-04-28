Jason Derulo Reveals He’s Expecting A Son With Girlfriend Jena Frumes

Jason Derulo is excited the Derulo name will live on!
He shared on The Drew Barrymore Show, that he is excited to welcome a baby boy with his girlfriend Jena Frumes.
“I think I’ve done so much in my life right? And I’ve been able to accomplish a lot so at this point in my life I’m like, ‘Okay, now who do I share it with?’ ” he explained. “Also, there [are] no men to carry my name. My brother had all girls, my sister had girls, so there’s no more Derulos, like I needed to make it happen because somebody’s got to carry the name.”
As for the timing of meeting Jena? “I was just starting to really get baby fever, I guess with age and you meet someone you really, really connect with and it happened at just the right time.”