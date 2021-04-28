      Weather Alert

Jason Derulo Reveals He’s Expecting A Son With Girlfriend Jena Frumes

Apr 28, 2021 @ 10:53am

Jason Derulo is excited the Derulo name will live on!

He shared on The Drew Barrymore Show, that he is excited to welcome a baby boy with his girlfriend Jena Frumes.

“I think I’ve done so much in my life right? And I’ve been able to accomplish a lot so at this point in my life I’m like, ‘Okay, now who do I share it with?’ ” he explained. “Also, there [are] no men to carry my name. My brother had all girls, my sister had girls, so there’s no more Derulos, like I needed to make it happen because somebody’s got to carry the name.”

As for the timing of meeting Jena?  “I was just starting to really get baby fever, I guess with age and you meet someone you really, really connect with and it happened at just the right time.”

TAGS
baby drew barrymore Jason Derulo Jena Frumes name son The Drew Barrymore Show
POPULAR POSTS
This Bacon Hack Is Taking Over The Internet
Ben Davis Checks In With Duncan Laurence
You Laugh You Lose: This Is How We Grew It
This Reddit Thread May Change The Way You Look At Clifford The Big Red Dog Forever
A Bunch Of People Named Josh Showed Up For A Pool Noodle Fight In Nebraska
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE