      Weather Alert

Jason Derulo Named His Son After Himself To Continue His Name…And They Dress Alike

Jul 9, 2021 @ 7:06am

Jason Derulo is sharing about his new life as a dad after girlfriend Jena Frumes gave birth to their son.  They named him Jason King Derulo because “My brother has girls, and my sister has a girl, so I knew we needed a boy to carry on the name, literally. We needed to have a boy because the Derulo name was out.” He also loves dressing like his mini-me.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo)

He said his son seems to like music already, but the toughest part has been the waking up. He credits Jena for being a “superhero” through it all.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo)

MORE HERE

TAGS
dad Fatherhood Jason Derulo Jason King Derulo Jena Frumes name People son
POPULAR POSTS
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Share First Wedding Pictures from Their Big Day
Weird Things To Celebrate In July
Shoppers Break Into "Star-Spangled Banner" At Walmart
Subway To Give Away 1 Million Free Subs Next Week As Part Of Menu Overhaul
Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim Stuns on 'AGT'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On