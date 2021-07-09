Jason Derulo Named His Son After Himself To Continue His Name…And They Dress Alike

Jason Derulo is sharing about his new life as a dad after girlfriend Jena Frumes gave birth to their son. They named him Jason King Derulo because “My brother has girls, and my sister has a girl, so I knew we needed a boy to carry on the name, literally. We needed to have a boy because the Derulo name was out.” He also loves dressing like his mini-me.
He said his son seems to like music already, but the toughest part has been the waking up. He credits Jena for being a “superhero” through it all.
