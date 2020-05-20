Jason Derulo Might Have Pranked Us All On Tik Tok
Jason Derulo might have pulled a fast one on us, making us think he chipped his two front teeth in half eating an ear of corn on a power drill.
He attempted to eat corn on the cob, by pulling the trigger on the drill to rotate it and eat it faster. After trying to eat the corn, Jason screamed out in pain, pulled back the corn and revealed his 2 front teeth broke off.
But all evidence points to it being a pretty well-edited Tik Tok prank, because he was seen out hours after posting it with perfect teeth. So either it was real and he got some emergency dental work, or yeah it was just editing.
