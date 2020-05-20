      Breaking News
Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

Jason Derulo Might Have Pranked Us All On Tik Tok

May 20, 2020 @ 9:49am

Jason Derulo might have pulled a fast one on us, making us think he chipped his two front teeth in half eating an ear of corn on a power drill.

 

@jasonderuloDon’t try this 😭😭😭♬ original sound – jasonderulo

He attempted to eat corn on the cob, by pulling the trigger on the drill to rotate it and eat it faster. After trying to eat the corn, Jason screamed out in pain, pulled back the corn and revealed his 2 front teeth broke off.

But all evidence points to it being a pretty well-edited Tik Tok prank, because he was seen out hours after posting it with perfect teeth. So either it was real and he got some emergency dental work, or yeah it was just editing.

 

@jasonderulo😁😁😁

♬ crystal dolphin switch up – kyleyoumadethat


MORE HERE

TAGS
chipped teeth corn drill Jason Derulo Prank tik tok
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE