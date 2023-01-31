99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jason Derulo Breaks Foot Ahead of Super Bowl Performance

January 31, 2023 6:32AM EST
Jason Derulo Walking with Cane!

Oh no! Two weeks before his big game performance, Jason Derulo suffered an injury and is currently walking with a cane.  TMZ reported three days ago, Derulo had a basketball-related injury. He apparently landed on someone’s foot when going up for a rebound. He suffered a tiny crack in his foot and a torn ligament on top of that. Derulo was treated with stem cells injected into the injury to speed up recovery. He’s also doing physical therapy daily.

 Jason is set to perform along with The Black Keys for the NFL TikTok Tailgate that will take place before the game. Derulo says he will perform no matter what, even if he uses a cane.

 Have you ever suffered a major injury at the wrong time? Did you miss a big event due to injury or sickness? Share your story! 

