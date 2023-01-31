Jason Derulo Breaks Foot Ahead of Super Bowl Performance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: Jason Derulo attends The World Premiere of Cats, presented by Universal Pictures on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Jason Derulo Walking with Cane!

Oh no! Two weeks before his big game performance, Jason Derulo suffered an injury and is currently walking with a cane. TMZ reported three days ago, Derulo had a basketball-related injury. He apparently landed on someone’s foot when going up for a rebound. He suffered a tiny crack in his foot and a torn ligament on top of that. Derulo was treated with stem cells injected into the injury to speed up recovery. He’s also doing physical therapy daily.

Jason Derulo is facing a new challenge ahead of his big Super Bowl performance — no, not a TikTok challenge … he recently suffered a nasty injury and now he’s walking on a cane. https://t.co/DUfxZGAPda — TMZ (@TMZ) January 31, 2023

Jason is set to perform along with The Black Keys for the NFL TikTok Tailgate that will take place before the game. Derulo says he will perform no matter what, even if he uses a cane.

We’re baaaaaack for year 3️⃣ of #TikTokTailgate

Me and @theblackkeys are kicking things off for us at our 2023 TikTok Tailgate!

Catch the show on Feb. 12 on @NFL @tiktok_us #superbowl pic.twitter.com/zVrjbYBjsV — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) January 28, 2023

