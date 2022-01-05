Jason Derulo Attacks Two Guys

Cops were called to the ARIA hotel during the early hours of Tuesday morning after Jason Derulo threw fists with some guys who called him Usher. TMZ has the video of Derulo losing his cool when one of the guys passing him on the escalator yelled “Hey, Usher! F*** you, bitch!!!” That’s when Derulo punched him in the face, sending the dude to the floor.
His security guard attempted to step in and stop it but Derulo went after a second guy. They walked away without serious injury and charges haven’t been filed though they have a year to change their mind about filing.
