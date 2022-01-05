      Weather Alert

Jason Derulo Attacks Two Guys

Jan 5, 2022 @ 6:45am

Cops were called to the ARIA hotel during the early hours of Tuesday morning after Jason Derulo threw fists with some guys who called him Usher. TMZ has the video of Derulo losing his cool when one of the guys passing him on the escalator yelled “Hey, Usher! F*** you, bitch!!!” That’s when Derulo punched him in the face, sending the dude to the floor.

 

His security guard attempted to step in and stop it but Derulo went after a second guy. They walked away without serious injury and charges haven’t been filed though they have a year to change their mind about filing.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
ARIA hotel fight Jason Derulo
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly's Top Phone Taps of the Year
The Year's Best Good News Stories
Cutest Animal Love Stories
Betty White Gone At 99
Top Viral Moments of the Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On