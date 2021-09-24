      Weather Alert

Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Split Four Months After Birth Of Their Son

Sep 24, 2021 @ 8:37am

Well this is sad!  Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes fell in love during quarantine and she gave birth to son Jason King Derulo 4 months ago. They were also very active on each other’s social media accounts, especially Tik Tok.

 

Jena just publicly wished him a happy birthday this week on her Instagram and the post did not seem to indicate they are broken up. She wrote, “Happy birthday @jasonderulo ! Blessed to share the same day of birth with my lover. You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever. You truly make me whole and I’m so grateful for the love we share. You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can’t wait to make more memories with you guys. I know I’m a tough cookie but you make me soft and accept me for who I am and I’m forever grateful for that🥺 Cheers to another year! I love you so much, forever ❤️”

