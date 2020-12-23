Jason Derulo and Cardi B Ready For TikTok New Year’s Eve
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: Jason Derulo attends The World Premiere of Cats, presented by Universal Pictures on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
Some of the artists that TikTok has helped explode will be joining them to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
Maybe you didn’t know, but Jason Derulo, the most-followed celebrity on TikTok, helped make “Savage Love” into his first number-one hit in 11 years. Jason Derulo will be there performing, as will Aly & AJ and Saweetie, whose hit “Tap In” was viral on TikTok this year.
In addition, there’ll be appearances by Cardi B — whose Megan Thee Stallion collabo “WAP” was huge on TikTok — as well as Liam Payne, Charli & Dixie D’Amelio and even Mick Fleetwood.
The Fleetwood Mac drummer started his own TikTok account this year after user @420Doggface208 — aka Nathan Apodaca — turned the band’s 1977 song “Dreams” into a massive viral hit.
The live stream countdown of the Top TikTok Moments of 2020, featuring Lil Yachty and Brittany Broski, starts at 11:30 pm ET on December 31st on TikTok.