Beshear Closes Kentucky Bars And Restaurants

Jared Leto Is Just Learning About The Coronavirus

Mar 18, 2020 @ 8:28am

To be fair, Jared Leto had no idea about the coronavirus outbreak because he was on a 12-day meditation retreat.

He tweeted:

“Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind-blowing — to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on.”

Leto concluded, “Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe.”

 

