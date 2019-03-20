Janet Jackson Lowkey Puts Her Name First On The Glastonbury Poster

Last week, the Glastonbury Festival announced its 2019 lineup, with The Killers, The Cure, Stormzy, Kylie Minogue and Janet Jackson as headliners. The festival skips a year to give the farmland that hosts the fest an opportunity to recover from the wear and tear.

Take a look at the original poster the festival shared, which lists the headliners in that exact specific order:

Janet Jackson also shared the poster…but look closely and you might notice a slight change in the order HER name appears:

Lowkey statement??

