Janet Jackson Is Doing A Summer Residency In Vegas

Janet Jackson has announced a new Las Vegas residency for the summer.

The 15-date “Metamorphosis” residency will take place from May through August at the Park MGM resort at Park Theater. The performances will also feature a special 30th anniversary celebration of her album “Rhythm Nation.”

Tickets start at $79 and will go on sale this Saturday.

 

 

