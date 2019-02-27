Janet Jackson Is Doing A Summer Residency In Vegas

View this post on Instagram

🔊 Hey u guys, I’m so excited to announce my new Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis”! A celebration of my journey and the 30th anniversary of #RhythmNation! I’ll be at the @parkmgm in May, July & August. Link in bio. 💜 #MetamorphosisVegas —— Citi presale starts Wednesday, 2/27 at 12PM PST before the general on sale this Saturday, 3/2 at 10AM PST.