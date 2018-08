Janet Jackson got a standing ovation after taping an “elaborate” and “colorful” performance of her new song “Made for Now,” with Daddy Yankee, to air tonight on the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

A spy says, “It was a powerful performance. It featured beautiful production with elaborate costumes and a colorful set.”

Janet’s former backup dancer, superstar Jennifer Lopez, will also appear on the episode.

Jackson and Yankee shot the top-secret music video in Brooklyn last month.

