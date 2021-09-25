Janet Jackson Documentary Coming In January

Janet Jackson is showing her own footage and spilling about her life in her own words in a new documentary for Lifetime/A&E.
The four-hour documentary will unfold over two nights, and follows Jackson’s personal life and her 40+ year career and will include never-before-seen home videos and archival footage. The timing happens to coincide with the 40th anniversary of her self-titled debut album in 1982.
Janet also features commentary from family, friends, and admirers including Mariah Carey, Missy Elliot, Tito Jackson, and Paula Abdul, among others.
