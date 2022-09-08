99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jamie Lynn Spears, Mel B and Kate Gosselin Among Celebrities For New “Special Forces” Reality Show

September 8, 2022 1:54PM EDT
A hodge podge of celebrities are set to see if they can survive on Fox’s “Special Forces: The Ultimate Test”, including Britney Spears’ little sister, Jamie Lynn.

Spice Girl Mel B, reality mom Kate Gosselin (“Jon & Kate Plus 8”, “Kate Plus 8”), former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, and Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin are among the 16 celebrities who will see if they can tough it out to the end.

It was filmed this summer in Jordan and will debut in January. There is not voting or eliminations…just survival. And probably LOTS of tears. It’s modeled after the British show “SAS: Who Dares Wins”.

 

